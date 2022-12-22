A balanced 2023 Crawford County budget with no tax increase will be ready next week, according to the county’s chief financial officer.
“There’s going to be more of a decrease in expenses than an increase in revenue,” Stephanie Franz, the county’s chief financial officer, said at Wednesday’s work session of county commissioners.
That’s because initial 2023 budget projections made in November were only based on revenues and expenses through September of this year, Franz said.
The initial proposed budget presented Nov. 23 had revenue projected at $73 million but $74.2 million expenses. The total budget includes the operating fund, Human Services, Crawford County Care Center and other budgets.
The county’s operating fund portion, which covers day-to-day expenses, initially had spending of about $35.1 million but $33.9 million in revenue.
“Some projections were based only through the third quarter of this year,” Franz said. “Now (as it’s later in the year), we’re getting more defined increases for salaries (in 2023) and analyzing the expenses.”
In November, commissioners said the 2023 budget wouldn’t have a tax increase.
“The ability to not raise taxes with the budget comes from a group effort — it’s not just the three commissioners here on the board,” said Eric Henry, chairman of commissioners.
Henry said it takes the cooperation of other county elected officials, the courts system as well as various county department managers working to control expenses by seeking multiple quotes on supplies or just finding a way to make things work.
“Without that cooperation, it wouldn’t be possible,” Henry said of having a no-tax increase county budget for 2023.
Commissioners are expected to vote on the 2023 county budget at their meeting next week.
The budget will keep the county’s real estate tax at 21.85 mills.
For a property with an assessed value of $26,000 — Crawford County’s median assessment for homes with the homestead exemption — county taxes would stay at $568.10 for 2023.
The county’s total tax millage rate on real estate taxes at 21.85 mills breaks down as 20.25 mills for the operating budget, 0.90 mills to pay debt for the county’s judicial center project, and 0.70 mills dedicated to fund the county’s library system.
