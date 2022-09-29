The Crawford County Election and Voter Services Office has started sending absentee or mail-in ballots to registered voters who have requested them.
Approximately 4,900 requests have been made so far for the Nov. 8 election, according to Christopher Soff, a county commissioner who also serves as chairman of the Crawford County Board of Elections.
The office only mails absentee or mail-in ballots to individuals who have filed an application for such a ballot.
Mail-in and absentee ballots for the Nov. 8 election contain only one page that has the ballot printed on both sides.
For 2022, registered voters are casting ballots for a U.S. Senate seat, Pennsylvania governor and lieutenant governor, a U.S. House seat, a Pennsylvania Senate seat and a Pennsylvania House seat.
Voters using a mail-in or absentee ballot should read all instructions carefully first, then cast their votes before signing and dating it where appropriate, Soff said Wednesday.
“Make sure to sign and date on the appropriate lines on the return envelope,” he said. “Make sure to put the ballot in the Official Election Ballot envelope and then into the return envelope.”
Failure to follow the directions properly potentially could invalidate a ballot.
Voters may either mail the ballot to the office or drop it off in person.
If mailed, a voter must provide postage.
If a ballot is returned in person to the office, it must be submitted by the voter in order to be accepted, Soff said.
All voted mail-in and absentee ballots must be received by 8 p.m. Nov. 8 at the office to be counted in the election.
Soff also reminded the public that the last day to register to vote or change voter registration for the Nov. 8 election is Oct. 24 while the last day to apply for a mail-in or absentee ballot is Nov. 1.
