Crawford County’s seasonal unemployment rate rose to 7.9 percent in January, according to the latest statistics from the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry.
January's rate of 7.9 percent is up from 7.0 percent in December 2020, but it may not reflect a true picture, according to Lauren Riegel, a state labor analyst.
"The December (2020) unemployment level may change due to benchmarking," she said. "Every month, the unemployment data released is sample based. At the end of the year, the months are revised based on additional data that has been collected."
The January figures have gone through the benchmarking process and are reflected in its numbers, but December hasn't, Riegel said. The state's benchmarking of data isn't expected to be completed until April.
The unemployment rate is based on the county’s total labor force — the number of people who live in a county and are in the workforce either employed or unemployed, but they may work in another county.
At 7.9 percent in January, Crawford County tied with Leigh and McKean counties for 43rd lowest unemployment rate out of Pennsylvania's 67 counties, Riegel said.
Crawford County’s total labor force grew by 800 between December and January. The number of employed grew by 400 in January as did the number of unemployed, but she stressed those numbers could be skewed due to benchmarking being incomplete.
Crawford County’s total labor force in January was 38,100, with 35,100 employed and 3,000 unemployed, compared to December 2020's total labor force of 37,300, with 34,700 employed and 2,600 unemployed.
The number of jobs based within Crawford County fell by 400 in January to 28,800, down from 29,200 in December, according to the state.
"What we saw in Crawford County were small seasonal declines in January which is typical as the holiday season wound down, winter set in and schools went on winter breaks," Riegel said.
Mining, logging and construction jobs fell by 100 to 1,000 in January, down from 1,100 in December; trade by 100 to 3,700 in January, down from 3,800 in December; education and health services by 200 to 6,900 in January, down from 7,100 in December; and local government by 100 to 2,700 in January, down from 2,800 in December.
Professional and business services gained 100 in January, rising to 1,500, up from 1,400 in December.
Manufacturing jobs in Crawford County held steady at 6,900 in January.
Seasonally adjusted unemployment rates in adjoining counties also grew in January.
The rates for the other counties, listed January, then December, were: Erie, 8.8 percent, 7.7 percent; Mercer, 8.8, 8.0; Venango, 8.1, 7.1; and Warren, 8.0, 6.3.
For Pennsylvania, the unemployment rate was 7.3 percent in January, up from 6.7 percent in December. The national unemployment rate was 6.3 percent in January, down from 6.7 percent in December.
