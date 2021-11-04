Crawford County's unemployment rate dropped in September, but so did the total number of people in the labor force, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry.
The county's jobless rate fell to 6.2 percent in September, down from 6.8 percent in August.
However, the county’s total labor force dipped by 400 from August to September with both the number of unemployed and employed declining.
"Usually when unemployment declines (in a month) we see employment go up, but employment declined a little in Crawford County in September," said Lauren Riegel, a state labor analyst.
"It's difficult to determine," she said of the reason behind the drop in the total labor force. "It may be some people went back to school, there may be some retirements with people leaving the workforce, or some combination of factors."
The state bases a county’s unemployment rate on its total labor force — the number of people who live in a county and are in the workforce either employed or unemployed, but they may work in another county.
In September, Crawford County’s total labor force was 37,300 with 35,000 employed and 2,300 unemployed. In August, the total labor force was 37,700 with 35,100 employed and 2,500 unemployed (the numbers don't total correctly due to rounding).
Meanwhile, the number of jobs based in Crawford County held steady in September at 29,500, unchanged from August.
Manufacturing jobs slipped by 100 to 6,900 in September, down from 7,000 in August. However, the 6,900 manufacturing jobs in September was the same number as September 2020.
Trade, transportation and utilities sector increased to 4,600 in September, up 200 from the 4,400 recorded in August. The local government sector also increased by 200 jobs in September, rising to 2,700 for the month up from 2,500 in August. Riegel attributed the changes in both sectors due to the start of the 2021-22 academic year.
Crawford County's unemployment rate of 6.2 percent for September had it 39th lowest out of Pennsylvania's 67 counties.
Unemployment also fell in the four counties of northwestern Pennsylvania that are adjacent to Crawford County while statewide and national unemployment rates fell as well,
The rates for the four other counties, listed September, then August, were: Erie, 7.0 percent, 7.1 percent; Mercer, 6.5, 7.2; Venango, 6.3, 7.0; and Warren, 5.8, 6.6.
Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate was 6.2 in September, down from 6.4 percent in August, and the national unemployment rate was 4.8 percent in September, down from 5.2 in August.
