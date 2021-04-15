The Crawford County Board of Elections is proposing to change the polling location of one of Titusville's precincts for the May 18 election as the county continues to need poll workers to staff precincts.
At its brief meeting Wednesday, board members agreed by consensus to propose moving the polling location of Titusville 1st Ward, 2nd Precinct within the campus of the University of Pittsburgh at Titusville. It would move from Henne Auditorium to the J. Curtis McKinney II Student Union/Gymnasium.
County Commissioner Christopher Soff, who chairs the election board, said the move would be for the May 18 primary only since renovations are being done to Henne Auditorium. Parking for voters would remain the same as the buildings are adjacent.
Public notice of the proposed change will be posted at both locations as required by law, Soff added.
The Board of Elections is expected to act on the proposed change at its April 28 meeting.
The board also continues to need of poll workers around the county for the upcoming election, according to Soff, who issued an appeal for workers at both the commissioners and election board meetings Wednesday.
"We cannot perform our service to the election without your help," he said.
Elections in Crawford County require more than 300 workers at 68 precincts across the county.
Two-hour poll worker training session will be conducted the week of April 26.
Those interested becoming a poll worker are asked to contact the Crawford County Election and Voter Services Office at (814) 333-7307.
