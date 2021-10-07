Crawford County is looking for a new director of its Human Services Department for next year.
Gail Kelly, who has been the department's director since June 2015, plans to retire in January. She has been with the department for more than 20 years.
Crawford County Human Services provides services to clients with mental illness; Children and Youth Services, for dependent and neglected children; and early intervention, which serves children from birth to 3 years of age. It serves hundreds of county families annually.
Kelly joined the department as a program specialist in its mental health unit in August 2001 and served until July 2005, when she was named associate director of Human Services. She became interim director in May 2004 after then-director Mark Weindorf stepped down. She then was named director in June 2015 by county commissioners.
The county has posted the position and will accept applications through Oct. 11. The anticipated salary for the position is $68,000 to $74,000 plus benefits.
Kelly, who is paid $74,640.62 annually, plans to retire Jan. 5.
"It's time to retire," she said, noting the COVID-19 pandemic of the past 18 months has taken its toll. "It's been great working for the county and there's a great staff."
Keith Gushard can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at kgushard@meadvilletribune.com.