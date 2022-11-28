Construction bids now are being sought for a new emergency communications tower in western Crawford County.
The county’s Department of Public Safety is seeking bids for a 195-foot-tall communications tower to be built off Greiser Road in Sadsbury Township on township-owned land.
Bidding is being done online via Quest Construction Data Network, questcdn.com, with bids due at 10 a.m. Dec. 9.
In July 2021, Crawford County Board of Commissioners approved the project at a estimated total cost of $365,000. The county will use American Rescue Plan Act funds to pay for it.
Construction of the tower and equipment is estimated at $350,000. In July 2021, commissioners approved the hiring of Mobilcom of Meadville as project manager for the construction at a cost of $15,000.
The new tower is expected to provide better emergency radio coverage than the county’s current tower located off Agnew Road near Dicksonburg, according to Greg Beveridge, the county’s public safety director.
The new tower on Greiser Road will be about 2 miles farther south than the current tower. It’s expected to provide more reliable communications for Conneaut Lake Regional Police Department, whose jurisdiction includes North Shenango Township, which borders Ohio, Beveridge said.
Construction of the tower is expected to be completed in the first half of 2023.
It’s one of two new emergency communications towers planned for Crawford County.
In August of this year, commissioners approved hiring of Mobilcom of Meadville at $15,000 to serve as project manager for another tower project in southeastern Crawford County near Sugar Lake in Wayne Township.
The project also is a 195-foot-tall communications tower with an estimated cost of $350,000 for construction and equipment. The county will use American Rescue Plan Act funds to pay for it. The Wayne Township tower has not gone out to bid yet.
