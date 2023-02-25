Bids are expected to be opened next week for a new rain garden to control stormwater runoff on a portion of the Crawford County Fairgrounds.
Plans are for the rain garden to be installed on the fairgrounds by early summer, making it the second one on the grounds, Crawford County Commissioner Francis Weiderspahn Jr. said. The county owns the fairgrounds located in West Mead Township.
The rain garden would help control stormwater runoff from the main grandstand and race track area. It would be installed in the northern end of the infield area of the track, Weiderspahn said.
It would help hold stormwater and allow it to be released gradually toward drainage pipes on the east side of the property near Dickson Road, he added.
A rain garden is a depression in the landscape that collects rainwater that runs off from hard surfaces like a roof, driveway or street, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Rain gardens hold the runoff temporarily, allowing the water to soak into the ground.
A rain garden works as a natural system to filter stormwater runoff before it enters local waterways. It also alleviates problems associated with flooding and drainage; recharges the ground water supply; and provides habitat and food for wildlife, including birds and butterflies.
Bids for the second rain garden at the fairgrounds are due by 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Crawford County Conservation District Office, 21742 German Road, Meadville, with a public bid opening at 11:05 that day.
The first rain garden at the fairgrounds was installed in 2008 in conjunction with a new 38,400-square-foot dairy barn on the grounds.
It’s one of several in the Meadville area.
Rain gardens are part of the landscaping of the cloverleaf interchange area of Interstate 79 and routes 6, 19 and 322 in Vernon Township; near the Admissions Building on the Allegheny College campus; and adjacent to the Mulberry Street Parking Garage near the Meadville Market House.
