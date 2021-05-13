Using county security officers at the Crawford County Courthouse will give the Sheriff's Office more flexibility in scheduling and save the county money, according to county officials.
County commissioners voted unanimously Wednesday to create two full-time and two per diem county security positions within the Sheriff's Office. They also voted unanimously to eliminate two full-time deputy sheriff positions.
The two full-time and two per diem county security officers will be trained by the Sheriff’s Office, but won’t be full deputy sheriffs, Sheriff Dave Powers told the Tribune.
The county security officers will train with deputies and handle entrance screening and other functions like gun permit applications. They won't do courtroom security or prisoner transport, Powers said.
The moves are of a realignment of personnel positions within the office related to security at the courthouse. It will keep the office at the current 13 officers — the sheriff, 11 deputy sheriffs and one per diem deputy.
Wednesday's actions follow a vote by commissioners on April 28 to end the county’s agreement with PalAmerican Security, a private firm providing security at the courthouse. The county's agreement with PalAmerican ends no later than July 7.
PalAmerican Security will continue to provide security at magisterial district court offices around the county as well as the Domestic Relations Office under other contracts.
The county currently pays PalAmerican Security $102,000 annually for two armed security personnel at the courthouse's public entrance.
The two PalAmerican Security officers have been paired with a county deputy sheriff at the entrance since August 2017. The county’s court system and court-related offices moved from the courthouse to the adjacent Crawford County Judicial Center at that time. The courthouse has been an administration and noncourts building since then.
Switching to two county security officers at the courthouse entrance will eliminate the need for a deputy sheriff to be stationed there.
"This change is going to save the county money today and in the future," Powers told commissioners following the vote. "This is going to streamline my office with (scheduling) flexibility. The flexibility we need to serve the courts well with less expense without sacrificing the security or safety of anyone who is in the building."
The security personnel changes will save the county an estimated $35,000 to $40,000 annually, according to Stephanie Franz, the county's chief financial officer.
Powers told commissioners he appreciated their efforts as well as President Judge John Spataro in coming up with a security plan that will work and save money.
"The idea turned out better than I expected," Powers said.
"Thank you for working with us, that's how a project (like this) should work," added Eric Henry, chairman of the commissioners.
