There were seven new COVID-19 cases reported in Crawford County on Tuesday, following 25 new cases over the weekend.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the county’s total cases since the pandemic began now stand at 7,678.
The county has had 43 new cases over the past seven days.
The number of patients hospitalized in the county was at five, down from six on Monday. Two patients were reported in an intensive care unit (ICU), unchanged from Monday. There was one patient on a ventilator, which is unchanged from Monday. There were eight adult ICU beds available, also unchanged from Monday.
In other COVID news:
• Regionally, since the state began tracking COVID-19 data, Erie County has had 21,451 cases (up 21), Mercer County 9,797 (up 11), Venango County 4,144 (up three) and Warren County 2,664 (up three).