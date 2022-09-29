A voluntary mass notification system for Crawford County residents will continue for at least the next three years.
County commissioners on Wednesday voted unanimously to approve a three-year renewal agreement with Genasys Inc. of San Diego, California, at $4,749.50 a year.
The county has made the voluntary mass notification system available since December 2021. Installed with the county’s 911 emergency system, the voluntary system can reach up to 20,000 subscribers at once about an emergency situation by sending messages right to a person’s smart phone.
People who don’t subscribe to the voluntary system still get warnings about major emergencies by Crawford County 911 through IPAWS (Integrated Public Alert and Warning System).
The advantage of the optional warning system for the county is that it can send out an alert countywide or just within a designated area, according to Greg Beveridge, director of the Crawford County Department of Public Safety.
The department asked for the approval to improve county emergency communications.
In a related moved, commissioners also OK’d relocating the county’s backup emergency radio system from West Mead 2 Volunteer Fire Department to the Crawford County Fairgrounds in West Mead Township.
Mobilcom Inc. of Meadville will move the radio and antenna equipment at a cost of $10,204. Beveridge said wireless legacy funds will pay for the project at no additional cost to the count.
The public safety building on the fairgrounds is the county’s backup emergency communications site. The county has an emergency communications antenna tower on the fairgrounds.
