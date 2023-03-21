Ballot positions for two races in the May 16 primary were redrawn Monday because of clerical errors.
The redraws by the Crawford County Board of Elections took place at the county courthouse.
In the Republican race for four-year terms on Crawford Central School Board, the name of Bonnie Murphy had been left off the list on the Republican ballot. Murphy was crossfiled for both the Democratic and Republican nominations and her name had been included on the Democratic ballot only.
The Republican ballot redraw for Crawford Central was, in order, Ed Devore, Ron Irwin, Michael Cain, Wallace G. Mason II, Jeff Rose, Shanna Hodgson, Dave Biggs, Lisa Whitenack, Monica Hargenrater, Bonnie Murphy, Delwood J. Smith, Bryan J. Miller and Kevin G. Merritt.
In the Democratic race for four-year terms on Hydetown Borough Council, the name of Craig Farrar was left off the list. The ballot position redraw, in order, was Craig Farrar and Randolph Winkleman.
