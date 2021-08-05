Crawford County has renewed its certification as a StormReady Community by the National Weather Service in Cleveland.
StormReady is a national program that began in 1999. It works with community leaders and emergency managers to strengthen local safety programs on severe weather through advanced planning, education and awareness.
"No community is storm proof as we have seen recently in the flooding in Oil Creek Township and the City of Titusville, and the tornado in Wayne and Randolph townships, but StormReady can help communities save lives by being prepared before the storm hits," said Allen Clark, Crawford County emergency management coordinator.
Based on the size of the population served, there are six guidelines with 12 requirements to meet to receive the StormReady Community designation.
Clark said some of the requirements are to conduct public education programs regarding severe weather preparedness; promote the National Weather Service's Skywarn Spotters Course in the county; have a weather plan; have four ways of receiving weather alerts, and four ways to disseminate weather alerts to the public from the 911 Center and Emergency Operations Center.
The Crawford County Department of Public Safety is the lead agency in ensuring the requirements are met and maintained.
The certification is good for four years and then must be renewed by maintaining the same requirements as is in the initial application. Crawford County first was awarded its StormReady Community Certification in December 2007. It was renewed in 2018, Clark said.