Crawford County has been awarded $5.5 million to be used to assist local home renters in a program which began Monday.
In a release issued Monday, the Center for Family Services (CFS) announced receipt of the funds, which stems from the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) established by the Consolidated Appropriations Act. Crawford County Human Services is partnering with CFS in administering the money, which will be doled out to qualified renters who are experiencing housing expenses incurred due to the COVID-19 pandemic, whether directly or indirectly.
"A home is the base for which a family can grow and thrive, it is key to our health and wellbeing," Jason Nesbitt, executive director of CFS, said in the announcement. "This funding will help folks get caught back up prior to the lifting of the eviction moratorium so they can remain in their homes."
Gail Kelly, director of Crawford County Human Services, said qualification for the program will depend on criteria such as a person's income level, while the amount they may receive will be determined based on how much the person is behind on expenses.
Some qualities that may qualify someone for the program include increased utility bills due to working from home, difficulty in keeping up with rent due to decreased income, experiencing higher bills due to a child undertaking remote learning, or applying for unemployment or other assistance but not receiving it yet.
Kelly said she was very surprised at the amount of money the county was able to receive to fund the program. When Crawford County Human Services submitted the application, it was estimated the program would help around 1,560 individuals.
"I look forward to seeing a collaboration with all of our housing providers in the county working to get this money out to people who need it," she said.
Currently, people can contact CFS at (814) 337-8450 to see if they qualify for the program. Finishing the paperwork to complete the application process will require a visit to the center, but Kelly said there are plans to open satellite offices in other parts of the county for people who can't make the trip to Meadville.
County Commissioner Eric Henry praised the program and the assistance it will provide to county residents.
"I think it's vitally important to people who have been struggling for almost a year now, whether by loss of a job or loss of income," he said.
Acceptance of applications began Monday. While there is no deadline on the program as of yet, Kelly said there would be a review in August of counties that didn't spend around 60 percent of the received funds yet, and money may be shifted to other counties if the money was not utilized.
