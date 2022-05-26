The Crawford County Board of Elections is ready to participate in a required statewide recount in the May 17 Republican primary race for a U.S. Senate seat.
Pennsylvania Acting Secretary of State Leigh M. Chapman said Wednesday she will order a statutorily required statewide recount.
Dr. Mehmet C. Oz and David H. McCormick, the unofficial first- and second-place finishers, respectively, have vote totals within the one-half of 1 percent margin that triggers a mandatory recount under Pennsylvania law. Oz led McCormick by 902 votes.
As of Wednesday, the unofficial returns for the U.S. Senate race submitted by all 67 counties showed:
• Mehmet C. Oz — 419,365 (31.21 percent)
• David H. McCormick — 418,463 (31.14 percent)
• Kathy J. Barnette — 331,398 (24.66 percent)
• Carla Herd Sands — 73,213 (5.45 percent)
• Jeffrey A. Bartos — 66,548 (4.95 percent)
• Sean Peter Gale — 20,220 (1.50 percent)
• George A. Bochetto — 14,406 (1.07 percent)
Counties may begin their recount as early as Friday but must begin no later than June 1, Chapman said. Counties must complete the recount by noon on June 7, and must submit the recount results to the Department of State by noon on June 8.
“As it stands now, we expect to finish our (official) tabulation (of results) and put everything out for the five-day review period — and then start the recount,” said Christopher Soff, chairman of the Crawford County Board of Elections. “We are not going to interrupt tabulation to start the recount.”
Soff said tabulation of all federal, state and countywide offices for all 68 precincts on the Democratic Party primary ballot have been completed. Tabulation also has been completed for all federal, state and countywide offices in 36 of 68 precincts on the Republican Party primary ballot.
Tabulation for all federal, state and countywide offices on the remaining 32 Republican precincts continues today, Soff said. It then will be followed by official tabulation of individual precinct offices on the Democratic and Republican ballots.
One question for McCormick’s campaign is whether there are enough outstanding ballots for him to make up the difference with Oz, The Associated Press reported.
The Department of State estimated that counties had about 10,000 provisional and absentee ballots remaining to count, but it did not know how many were cast by Republican voters.
There are another 860 Republican mail-in ballots without handwritten dates on their envelopes that are the subject of court cases, department officials said.
Under Pennsylvania’s recount law, the separation between the candidates must be inside the law’s 0.5 percent margin. The Associated Press will not declare a winner in the race until the recount is complete. That could take until June 8.
The winner will face Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman in November’s midterm elections in what Democrats see as their best opportunity to pick up a seat in the closely divided Senate. The incumbent, Republican Sen. Pat Toomey, is retiring after serving two terms.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
