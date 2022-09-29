A construction closure at the Crawford County Courthouse has meant a short-term lease for temporary office space for some of the impacted offices.
County commissioners on Wednesday unanimously ratified a lease agreement with the Economic Progress Alliance of Crawford County (EPACC) at $250 per day on a day-to-day basis. The lease, retroactive to Monday, is expected to last 10 business days for an estimated cost of $2,500.
The county’s Assessment, Register of Deeds/Recorder of Wills, Planning and Auditors offices temporarily are relocated to the Dillon Center, 18360 Technology Drive at Crawford Business Park just outside of Meadville in Vernon Township. The offices are open, but some may have limited access to the public. All have full telephone and email accessibility.
As of Monday, all offices within the courthouse closed to the public for two weeks due to lead paint removal as part of a heating, ventilation and air conditioning project.
Following Wednesday’s vote, commissioners said the lead paint removal project remains on track for all offices to reopen within the courthouse on Oct. 10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.