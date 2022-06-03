The Crawford County Board of Elections had to tabulate some votes from the May primary election once again — all due to new guidance from the Pennsylvania Department of State on Thursday.
Board members voted to certify the county’s primary election results on Wednesday. The certification vote also noted the possibility of court rulings or additional guidance to counties on how to count some mail-in ballots.
On Tuesday, the U.S. Supreme Court temporarily blocked the counting of some mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania, an order that could affect the Republican U.S. Senate primary between David Mc-Cormick and Dr. Mehmet Oz.
On Thursday, the Department of State — which oversees elections — advised counties to remove undated or incorrectly dated mail-in ballots from their vote totals.
The county had a total of 21 such ballots either undated or incorrectly dated, according to Christopher Soff, chairman of the county’s Board of Elections. There were 16 undated mail-in primary ballots — 10 Democratic and 6 Republican; and five incorrectly dated mail-in primary ballots — three Democratic and two Republican ballots.
Soff said those ballots were removed from the totals and tabulation was updated. An updated tabulation of vote totals for both the Democratic and Republican primaries is on the county’s website.
Soff said it was possible the state may require counties to certify their updated totals with the undated or incorrectly ballots removed.
