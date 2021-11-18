Crawford County commissioners are set to take action next week on two appointments to the Crawford County Fair Board as well as a change in the fair's bylaws.
At their work session Wednesday, commissioners were asked to consider the appointment of Cheryl Hamilton to the Fair Board as well as the reappointment of Adam Raney.
Fair Board member Jeff Dahl, who is a member of the Fair Board's nominating committee, said both nominations were the recommendation of the Fair Board.
The Fair Board places names in nomination to the Fair Board, but commissioners ultimately make the appointments.
Hamilton, from the Little Cooley area of Athens Township in eastern Crawford County, would fill a vacancy from the board’s eastern region. The vacancy was created in September by the resignation of Bill Good of the Titusville area. If approved, Hamilton would serve the balance of Good's term.
Raney, from the Adamsville area in western Crawford County, would serve a full five-year term starting in January. Raney first was appointed to the Fair Board in March 2019. He was appointed to fill the balance of the late Bruce Hills' term. Hills passed away in December 2018 and the term ends Dec. 31 this year.
The nine-member Crawford County Fair Board is divided into three three regions — west, central and east — with three representatives from each region.
However, the Fair Board wants to change its bylaws to have two representatives from each of the three regions with three at-large representatives,
Crawford County commissioners have to approve any changes to the Fair Board’s bylaws.
Commissioners are expected to vote on the matters at their meeting next week.
