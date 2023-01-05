Crawford County is looking to obtain more than $1.1 million to go toward housing repairs and related workforce development.
Funding would come from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development’s (DCED) new Whole Home Repairs Program, according to Zach Norwood, the county’s planning director.
Crawford County has been allocated $1,164,134 from the state’s American Rescue Plan Act money, Norwood told county commissioners at their work session Wednesday. However, the county must apply to DCED for the funding.
The county would use $750,000 toward housing rehabilitation projects with $251,000 for workforce development, which is required under the program, Norwood said. The $160,000 balance would go toward administration of the program.
The rehabilitation projects must be geared toward at least one of three areas — making a home habitable, accessible for someone with mobility or disability issues, or energy efficiency.
“This is not intended for wish lists, it’s intended for needs within a residence,” Norwood told The Meadville Tribune following the work session.
The program would make grants of up to $50,000 available for owner-occupied buildings, he said. Landlords who own 15 total units or less would be eligible for up to a $50,000 forgivable loan per unit.
“Hopefully, we’ll do up to 15 units with the $50,000 per unit,” Norwood said. “We could do more if some projects take less money.”
The local program’s structure and guidelines would be set up this year as funding is expected to be released by DCED this summer. Applications would be taken by late this year or in early 2024 with rehabilitation work to begin in 2024, he said.
The $250,000 workforce development component would be for on-the-job training or apprenticeships in construction related jobs.
Commissioners are expected to vote on the application at their voting meeting next week.
