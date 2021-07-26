A new emergency communications tower is being planned for western Crawford County.
The Department of Public Safety is requesting county commissioners approve a 195-foot-tall tower to be built in Sadsbury Township.
The tower is proposed to be built on land owned by the township off Greiser Road, according to Greg Beveridge, the county's public safety director.
It would provide better emergency radio coverage than the current tower located off Agnew Road near Dicksonburg, Beveridge told county commissioners at their work session last week.
"There's a communications gap on the west side of the county past Conneaut Lake and over to the Ohio border," he said.
The tower would provide more reliable communications for Conneaut Lake Regional Police Department, whose jurisdiction includes North Shenango Township, which borders Ohio, he said.
The total project is estimated at $365,000.
Beveridge has requested the county use American Rescue Plan Act funds to pay for the project. Construction of the tower and equipment is estimated at $350,000 by Beveridge. Mobilcom of Meadville is requested to work as project manager for the construction at a cost of $15,000.
Commissioners are expected to act on the project at their voting meeting Wednesday.
