Crawford County Department of Public Safety is performing an assessment of damages caused by the flood that hit Titusville on Saturday.
Public Safety Director Greg Beveridge said an associate with the office was in the eastern part of the county on Monday performing assessment, and results are expected later this week.
The flood occurred when heavy rainfall caused Church Run — a tributary of Oil Creek — to overflow onto Franklin Street, spreading out to other roads in the city. According to Titusville Fire Chief Joe Lamey, water was knee-deep in some areas, and led to several stranded vehicles and flooded homes, though no injuries were reported.
Titusville Mayor Jon Crouch told the Tribune that city council plans to devote "a good portion" of their meeting tonight at 7 to hear about any damages and for the discussion of ideas and concerns people have regarding future floods. Crouch said the city is looking at several ways and topics to be better prepared for future floods, including a dry dam, sand bags and debris removal.
Clean up after the flood is going "slow," Crouch said, but the city had rented a second street cleaner to aid in cleaning.