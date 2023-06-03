Crawford County-based organizations took home two of the three Greenways Awards earlier this week at the Franklin Trailhead.
This event also celebrated the 15th anniversary of the Council on Greenways and Trails, formed in 2008.
Northwest Pa. Mobility Alliance Inc. received the Thomas J. Allen Greenways Partner of the Year Award in recognition of introducing in 2021 the first rural publicly-operated BikeShare program in the state.
NPMA is a non-profit corporation sharing offices with Crawford Area Transportation Authority in Meadville. Now in its third summer season, this bicycle rental service positions three-speed bicycles in multiple sites in the Meadville community, including the very popular Ernst Trail trailhead on Route 322, and a newly opened bike set at the park office trailhead at Goddard State Park encompassing Lake Wilhelm.
Using a smart phone, bike renters access the unlocking and payment system, and then return the equipment to a participating BikeShare station. This program is being gradually expanded to the Titusville area and several Venango County locations.
Hydetown Borough Council received the Richard M. Garrard Greenways Neighbor of the Year Award on behalf of the borough for significant enhancements the borough has championed on a new 2-mile segment of the East Branch Trail now open for free year-round public use from the north end of Hydetown and through the Crawford County Forest, as a segment on the Erie to Pittsburgh Trail (EPT). Newly installed are trail gates, share-the-road signage, EPT signage, a new trailhead, and a group of volunteers who help maintain this hiking/biking trail corridor.
David Galbreath of Lucinda received the James E. Holden Greenways Volunteer of the Year Award in connection with extensive uncompensated services he provides to the Clarion Chapter of the North Country Trail (NCT), including being the current president, organizer of monthly chapter hikes on the NCT, and coordinator of weekly Thursday volunteer work sessions performing trail maintenance along the 93 miles stretching from Parker to Vowinckel. Galbreath was instrumental in developing the Clarion Loop Trail linking the university campus with the Clarion Riverbank.
Nominations are being accepted now for 2024 awards. Instructions are online at www.nwpagreenways.org.
