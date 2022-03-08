A new handicapped ramp and entrance for the Crawford County Courthouse may be in place by late summer.
The county received and publicly opened four bids Tuesday for a 112-foot-long concrete and masonry ramp. The ramp is required to be Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant with handrail and includes a new entrance at the front of the courthouse.
The base bids, listed lowest to highest, were: Perry Construction Group of Erie, $348,000; Gildea Group of Meadville, $360,000; United Contractors of Brookfield, Ohio, $436,500; and Fuller Home Building, $461,250.
Each bid also included various alternatives sought by the county including adding stainless steel railing, replacing existing steel railing with stainless steel, and deducting a stone planter along the ramp.
Funding for the project would come from the county's grant funds from the federal American Rescue Plan Act. The county has been awarded a total of $16.4 million.
The ramp bids now will be reviewed by county staff and commissioners.
The commissioners are expected to receive a recommendation on which bid and any alternates to accept at their work session next Wednesday. They could act on the bids as soon as their March 23 meeting.
Brian Noah, the county's project manager, said work on the ramp is expected to be completed by summer.