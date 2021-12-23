The Crawford County Salary Board has approved a 30-cent to 40-cent per hour wage increases for 80 non-union and exempt personnel positions for 2022.
The board approved 40-cent per hour increases for non-union and exempt personnel in Soil Conservation District, Human Resources, Domestic Relations, Coroner, Courts, Information Technology, Coroner, Public Safety, Commissioners, Finance, Sheriff, Elections/Voter Services, Maintenance, Crawford County Correctional Facility and Adult Probation.
The board approved 30-cent per hour increases for non-union and exempt personnel at the Crawford County Care Center.
The board unanimously approved increases for another 85 non-union and exempt personnel. The board approved increases for the heads of Adult Probation, Juvenile Probation, Domestic Relations, Assessment, Human Resources, Elections/Voter Services, Finance, Planning, Information Technology, Maintenance, Public Safety, Public Defender, Children and Youth Services, Human Services, Veterans Services, Soil Conservation District, Crawford County Care Center, Crawford County Correctional Facility and Chief Clerk, as well as chief deputies and supervisors in those departments.
The salary board also unanimously approved increases for chief deputies in the elected offices of Treasurer, Recorder of Deeds, Clerk of Courts, Coroner, Prothonotary and Sheriff; and attorneys with the courts, public defender and district attorney
The Crawford County Salary Board is comprised by the three county commissioners — Eric Henry, Francis Weiderspahn Jr. and Christopher Soff — county treasurer Christine Krzysiak; and the respective department head whose deputy is being considered for a raise at that time.
