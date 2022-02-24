Crawford County Board of Commissioners has approved Meadville Medical Center’s plan to refinance a portion of the hospital system’s long-term debt.
Commissioners voted 2-0 at their meeting Wednesday to approve the hospital’s plan to refinance $14.25 million of its debt. Commissioners Eric Henry and Francis Weiderspahn Jr. voted for the proposal while Commissioner Christopher Soff was absent from the meeting.
Under the plan, the hospital will refinance two separate loans totaling $15 million at lower interest rates. The hospital will refinance an $8 million borrowing in 2018 and a $7 million borrowing in 2019.
The loans, through Laurel Capital Corp., are being used for equipment as well as major capital projects at the hospital’s various facilities in Meadville and Titusville. Meadville Medical Center currently is paying an annual interest rate of 4.78 percent on the two borrowings, but expects to get a lower rate with the refinancing.
The plan was outlined at the Feb. 16 public work session of county commissioners.
The Crawford County Hospital Authority gave its approval at a meeting Feb. 11 after a public hearing held by the authority.
Both the hospital authority and the county commissioners needed to approve the proposal in order for the hospital to receive tax-exempt status for the borrowing.
However, neither the authority nor county is liable in the event of a loan default by the hospital.