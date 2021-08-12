Crawford County has approved a cooperation agreement with its lead economic development agency to administer a $2 million industrial development grant.
County Commissioners Eric Henry and Christopher Soff voted Wednesday for the cooperation agreement with the Economic Progress Alliance of Crawford County. Commissioner Francis Weiderspahn Jr. was absent from Wednesday's meeting.
The alliance will administer a $2 million state Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program grant on behalf of Crawford Advanced Materials LLC of Erie's development project.
In December, Crawford Advanced Materials was awarded the $2 million grant toward development of a biodiesel production facility in the Keystone Regional Industrial Park in Greenwood Township. The grant will go toward construction of an administration building and testing laboratory as well as site improvements including access driveways and parking, water and sewer lines, and stormwater management.
The total project is estimated at $4,278,000, according to Jim Becker, executive director of the alliance.