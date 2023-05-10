Poll workers still are needed for several Crawford County precincts for the primary next Tuesday.
“The Crawford County Board of Elections and the Office of Election and Voter Services is appealing to registered voters in Crawford County to assist with the Election process and serve as Poll Workers,” a press release from county officials stated Tuesday, one week before the primary election.
“In order to effectively conduct any election, the County needs citizens to participate in the process by working at the polls. Poll workers do receive pay!”
County officials put out a similar call late last month. At the time, they said at least nine people were needed.
The statement released Tuesday says a total of 13 or 14 poll workers are needed now, including five or six for the city of Titusville and two each for Centerville Borough, the city of Meadville, Springboro Borough and Woodcock Township.
Those interested in being a poll worker must be a registered voter in Crawford County. Poll workers also must attend a training session of approximately 90 minutes to two hours, according to Jessalyn McFarland, director of the Crawford County Office of Election and Voter Services.
Poll workers are paid for their work on Election Day and for attending the training session.
It takes about 300 workers to staff the county’s 68 precincts each election day.
Those interested in serving as poll worker are asked to contact the office as soon as possible at (814) 333-7307. Office hours are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
