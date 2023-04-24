Poll workers still are needed for several Crawford County precincts for the May 16 primary.
At least nine people are needed to help staff polling stations in Cambridge Springs, Titusville, Centerville and Woodcock Township, according to Jessalyn McFarland, director of the Crawford County Office of Election and Voter Services.
Those interested in being a poll worker must be a registered voter in Crawford County. Poll workers also must attend a training session of approximately 90 minutes to two hours, she said. Training sessions begin this week.
Poll workers are paid for their work on Election Day and for attending the training session.
It takes about 300 workers to staff the county’s 68 precincts each election day.
Those interested in serving as poll worker are asked to contact the Crawford County Office of Election and Voter Services as soon as possible at (814) 333-7307. Office hours are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
