Crawford County will have a new Human Services director the day after current-director Gail Kelly retires on Jan. 5.
Susan Watkins, who is currently the associate director for the department, will take over for Kelly following her retirement. The Crawford County Salary Board voted unanimously at their meeting Wednesday to set Watkins' salary for the position at $74,000 per year, slightly less than Kelly's salary of $74,640.62.
The salary will be effective on Jan. 6, Watkins' first day in the role.
Crawford County Commissioner Chairman Eric Henry said Watkins was the only applicant when the county advertised the position. However, he praised her and said he believes the transition from Kelly to Watkins will be a seamless one.
"She's been the assistant for several years and comes highly recommended from Gail and the rest of the administrative team," Henry said.
Kelly announced her retirement earlier this month. She had joined the department in August 2001. She became director in June 2015, though earlier served as an interim director in May 2004 when then-director stepped down.
Crawford County Human Services provides various forms of assistance to clients with mental illness, runs Children and Youth Services for dependent and neglected children and runs an early intervention program for children from birth to 3 years old.
