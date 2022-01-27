Meadville, PA (16335)

Today

Cloudy skies with a few snow showers this afternoon. High 24F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 17F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.