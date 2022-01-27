About 5,000 registered voters in Crawford County are being asked a question they thought they already answered.
The roughly 5,000 registered voters who are considered “permanent” mail-in or absentee ballot voters have been mailed 2022 ballot request notifications from the county’s Election and Voter Services Office.
Under the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Statewide Uniform Registry of Electors, or SURE system, the county annually is required to send “permanent” mail-in or absentee ballot voters a form asking whether the voter wants to receive a mail-in or absentee ballot for the current year’s election — both primary and general election.
“They will not be sent a mail-in or absentee ballot unless they reapply for one,” said Crawford County Commissioner Christopher Soff, who chairs the county’s Board of Elections. “It’s one of the many requirements that we have” from the state.
At Wednesday’s work session of county commissioners, Soff said the individual “permanent” voter has three options regarding the mailing.
The voter may choose not to respond, but the voter will receive the same letter next year from the Election and Voter Services Office.
The voter may cancel “permanent” status. If a voter does that, then wants a mail-in or absentee ballot, the voter must apply.
Or, the voter may remain with “permanent” status, but the ballot request application must be filled out and returned to the office.
The Tribune emailed the Pennsylvania Department of State for an explanation as to why the SURE system lists a mail-in or absentee voter’s status as “permanent” when the voter must respond annually. The department acknowledged the email Wednesday, but had not replied with an answer to the inquiry.
For the May 2022 primary, mail-in and absentee ballot applications must be returned to the office by 5 p.m. May 10.
Applications for a mail-in or absentee ballot also may be done online at vote.pa.gov.
Pennsylvania’s primary election is scheduled for May 17.