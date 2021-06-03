Crawford County is looking for potential savings on its employee insurance costs by conducting a dependent eligibility audit.
The audit will review whether an employee's dependents like a spouse or children are eligible for coverage.
Crawford County currently covers about 1,000 people under its health insurance plan — 456 employees plus their various dependents, according to Brittany Johnston, the county's human resources director. There are 587 county employees eligible for insurance benefits, she said. The county has a total of 683 employees which includes part-time, seasonal and per diem workers.
Warren County, which is self-insured like Crawford County, recently did a dependent eligibility audit and found more than $80,000 in cost savings, Johnston said.
Crawford spends between $600,000 to $700,000 per month on health insurance costs, according to the Crawford County Finance Department, which equates to $7.2 million to $8.4 million annually.
County commissioners have been asked to ratify an agreement with the Pennsylvania Counties Health Insurance Purchasing Cooperative for an $8,400 grant from the cooperative to pay for the audit. The Reschini Group, a benefits consulting firm in Indiana, Pennsylvania, would conduct the audit for the county.
The audit would be completed before the next open enrollment insurance period for employees this fall.
Commissioners are expected to take action on the matter at their voting meeting next week.
