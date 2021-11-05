In an effort to get more staff at the Crawford County Care Center, the county-owned nursing home wants to get creative with scheduling as it looks to hire more workers.
County commissioners are being asked to create multiple certified nursing assistant positions with non-standard schedules to attract new workers. The Care Center is a 157-bed skilled care nursing home in Saegertown that’s owned and operated by the county.
At Thursday's work session of commissioners, Tonya Moyer, the home's administrator, asked for the creation of four full-time certified nursing assistant (CNA) positions, as well as two part-time CNA positions.
The shifts would operate on a Baylor shift plan, which is a longer day but a shorter work-week schedule. Baylor University Medical Center developed a staffing method of working 12-hour shifts instead of 8-hour shifts for nursing staff on weekends.
The four full-time CNA slots would work three days of 12-hour shifts per week and the two part-time CNA positions would be two days of 12-hour shifts per week.
In addition, Moyer asked commissioners to create five per diem CNA positions for use as needed plus create seven per diem temporary nurse aide positions.
"Right now, we have six full-time and two part-time CNA positions open," Moyer told the Tribune. "There are 10 different RN (registered nurse), LPN (licensed practical nurse) and CNA positions open on the nursing side."
The home's daily census is averaging 115 patients, but it hopes to increase to a 120-patient daily average in 2022, she said. However, to take care of the planned increase in patients, additional staff will be necessary, Moyer said.
Commissioners are expected to act on creating the various CNA positions at their voting meeting Wednesday.
