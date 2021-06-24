The location of Rockdale Township's polling place for elections might be up for a change.
At Wednesday's meeting of the Crawford County Election Board, Chairman Christopher Soff raised the topic of changing the polling place from the township building to Miller Station United Methodist Church at 28042 Miller Station Road.
Crawford County Commissioner Francis Weiderspahn told the Tribune that the reason for the move was primarily due to accessibility. While the township building is accessible by handicapped people, it requires going through a truck entrance and navigating a few back halls.
Further, Weiderspahn said there was not much parking space there.
No vote was taken at the meeting. Postings about the move will be placed at the township building, and the county will be open to comments from residents about the change.
Soff said the vote to formally approve the move will take place at a future meeting.