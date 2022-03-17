This year is shaping up to be one of about $3.1 million worth of renovations at the Crawford County Courthouse.
Major projects to improve heating, cooling and ventilation within the building are planned as well as a new handicapped-accessible front entrance.
The county will be able to use money from the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to pay for the renovations, rather than the county’s general fund, according to commissioners.
It will be the first major work on the courthouse since roofing and brickwork projects nearly a decade ago.
At their work session Wednesday, commissioners received a recommendation to award a $2,217,000 contract to Perry Construction Group Inc. of Erie for a new HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) system. They also received a recommendation to award a $391,000 contract to Gildea Group of Meadville for a new handicapped-accessible ramp and front entrance for the courthouse.
The HVAC project would include removing and replacing duct work, air handling units and condensers, as well as renovations to accommodate a new system.
The ramp project calls for installation of a 112-foot-long concrete and masonry ramp. The ramp is required to be Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant.
Bids for the contracts were opened publicly earlier this month and were subject to review and recommendation. Commissioners are expected to act on those contracts at their voting meeting next week.
If approved, work is expected to begin later this spring.
That would coincide with another project at the courthouse set for this spring — replacing and installing 126 windows. In September 2021, commissioners awarded a $559,000 contract to United Contractors of Brookfield, Ohio, to replace single-pane glass windows with more energy efficient double-pane glass ones.
The projects are the first major work on the courthouse since late summer 2013. That year, the building’s brickwork and cupola were repaired for $258,000 and the building’s leaky roof was repaired for $454,000.
Prior to 2013, no major work was done to the courthouse itself in about 60 years — when the building was expanded in the mid-1950s.
The goal is to accommodate some county offices, now housed outside the building, within the courthouse.
Commissioner Chairman Eric Henry said the second floor of the courthouse has been vacant since the county’s court system moved to the Crawford County Judicial Center in 2017.
“I’m very happy to support this,” Henry said of the work.
“If it wasn’t for the ARPA funds this wouldn’t be getting done because of the cost. It would be taxes,” Commissioner Francis Weiderspahn Jr. said. “This is something we’ve talked about (doing) for a very long time.”
If the project would have been funded by the county’s property tax, it would equal 2.48 mills of real estate tax to pay the $3.1 million in renovations, according to the Crawford County Finance Office.
Commissioner Christopher Soff said the bids on the project were competitive and that he was looking forward to the renovations starting.
“There will be some pain in terms of disruption for offices in this building and, unfortunately, for patrons coming into the courthouse,” he said.
However, commissioners noted the projects should improve the overall energy efficiency of the courthouse.