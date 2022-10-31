Two new library cards have been unveiled by the Crawford County Federated Library System for patrons to use at its nine-member libraries.
When the current supply of patron cards began to dwindle, Jess Hilburn and Dan Slozat, administrators of the library system, thought it the perfect time to inject some excitement with fresh new designs.
Doug Eberhardt, a local artist and illustrator, designed the adult card for patrons ages 18 and up. He drew inspiration from Crawford County’s natural beauty, paired with lifelong learning and literacy, to create the new look.
For the children’s card, a countywide design contest was held for young artists. The contest had 34 entries submitted by children ages 3 to 16. Directors of the nine county libraries then voted on a winner. The design by Tilley Foxberg, 13, of Titusville, was chosen for its celebration of the magic of libraries.
Crawford County residents may sign up for a new library card or replace a lost card for free at any of the system’s nine libraries.
The Crawford County Library System consists of the following libraries: Benson Memorial Library in Titusville, Cambridge Springs Public Library, Cochranton Public Library, Linesville Area Community Library, Margaret Shontz Memorial Library at Conneaut Lake, Meadville Public Library, Saegertown Area Library, Springboro Public Library, and Stone Memorial Library in Conneautville.
