Crawford County Correctional Facility is hoping to add improvements to 16 of its cell doors.
Warden Jack Greenfield has asked county commissioners to purchase and install 16 cell door food passes, known as wickets.
The wickets would be installed in the cell doors of the 12 cells in the special housing unit, which currently is used as a COVID-19 quarantine area for new admissions to the jail. The special housing unit also is used for behavioral and mental health problems.
Two other wickets would be installed the two cells at the jail’s medical facility.
The remaining two wickets would be installed in the doors of two cells in the jail’s booking area. The booking area currently has six of its eight cells equipped with the wickets, according to Greenfield.
Adding the wickets will allow food to be passed to inmates who are isolated without opening the cell door, he told commissioners at their work session Wednesday.
It will lessen the risk of COVID-19 transmission, making it both safer for both inmate and staff, Greenfield said.
The proposed purchase would be $19,782 for the 16 wickets and another $5,104 for installation.
The warden proposed the project be funded with money from a grant from the Pennsylvania Counties Workers’ Compensation Trust, or PCOMP. PCOMP makes grants of up to $35,000 available to member counties for worker safety improvements.
County commissioners are expected to act on the purchases at their voting meeting next week.
