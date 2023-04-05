SAEGERTOWN — An inmate at the Crawford County Correctional Facility has committed suicide.
The woman in her 40s hanged herself in her cell at the county jail on March 20, Warden Jack Greenfield confirmed to The Meadville Tribune on Tuesday.
The body was discovered at 12:53 a.m. March 20, and her death was ruled a suicide by Eric Coston, deputy county coroner.
Greenfield said the woman had been screened for suicide upon her arrival per jail protocol, but she was not on suicide watch.
Previously at the jail, on Nov. 2, 2013, a 68-year-old inmate hanged himself, while on March 18, 2016, a 34-year-old inmate hanged himself. Both of those men were homicide suspects.
Also, on Sept. 17, 2019, a 43-year-old inmate died at an Erie hospital from complications related to a suicide attempt two days before.
