ERIE — An inmate at the Crawford County Correctional Facility in Saegertown faces a detention hearing in U.S. District Court in Erie for allegedly failing to register as a sexual offender.

Brittany Lepkowski, 31, was indicted by a federal grand jury in Erie last week on a charge of failure to register as required under the federal under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act, or SORNA,

According to the indictment presented to the court, from April 2022 to May 2022, Lepkowski knowingly failed to update her registration as required by SORNA.

The indictment alleges Lepkowski traveled between Ohio and Pennsylvania for interstate commerce during April and May of this year. Interstate commerce is a general term for transacting or transportation of products, services, or money across state borders.

Lepkowski is classified as a Tier 3 sexual offender, requiring lifetime registration under Pennsylvania's Meghan's Law, following a 2016 conviction in Lackawanna County.

In May 2016, Lepkowski pleaded guilty in Lackawanna County Court of Common Pleas to one count indecent assault on a child who was under age 13, according to Pennsylvania's online court records system. Lepkowski was charged with indecent assault by the Dunmore Police Department in October 2015, according to court records.

She was sentenced in Lackawanna County in September 2016 to serve a one- to three-year state prison sentence. Lepkowski also is required to do lifetime registration as a sexual offender as a Tier 3 sexual offender, according to court records.

Lepkowski's federal detention hearing for allegedly failing to register is scheduled for Wednesday at 10 a.m. before U.S. Magistrate Judge Richard A. Lanzillo in Erie.

If convicted on the federal SORNA violation, Lepkowski could face up to 10 years in prison and a fine of $250,000.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Christian A. Trabold is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The United States Marshal’s Service conducted the investigation leading to the indictment in this case.