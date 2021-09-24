SAEGERTOWN — For the ninth time in as many state inspections, Crawford County's jail has earned another full compliance with state regulations rating by the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections.
The full compliance rating with no deficiencies or citations has earned the Crawford County Correctional Facility a one-year exemption from the annual inspection cycle.
The county jail at Saegertown has earned a full compliance rating for every inspection since 2004. It was then put on a two-year inspection cycle and has garnered additional full compliance ratings in 2006, 2008, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018.
A Pennsylvania Department of Corrections state inspection of the county jail wasn't done in 2020 due to COVID 19. What was to be the 2020 state inspection was done July 19 with the jail again earning full compliance and another one-year state inspection exemption. The jail's next state inspection will be in 2023.
The inspection found the jail in full compliance with Title 37, Chapter 95 County Correctional Institutions, Administrative Standards, Regulations and Facilities. Full compliance is earned when a facility meets or exceeds the Title 37, Chapter 95 expectations.
"Staff commitment to compliance is evident throughout the facility allowing the facility to maintain and audit-ready status," Tabb Bickell, executive deputy secretary of institutional operations for Pennsylvania's Department of Correction wrote in a letter to the Crawford County Prison Board. "Staff at the Crawford County Correctional Facility should be proud of their accomplishments."
Warden Jack Greenfield commended the jail's staff for putting forth extra effort in having the jail achieve another full compliance, zero deficiencies rating.
"I always feel that they should be able to walk into the institution at any time and inspect," Greenfield said at Thursday's meeting of the Crawford County Prison Board at the jail.
Francis Schultz, Crawford County's district attorney and chairman of the Crawford County Prison Board, commended the jail for another stellar state inspection.
"You guys did a wonderful job," Schultz said. "Congratulations. Good work."
Under Pennsylvania's statutes, elected officials comprise a county's prison board — the president judge of common pleas court or a county judge designated by the president judge; district attorney; sheriff; treasurer; and county commissioners. The other members of the Crawford County Prison Board are President Judge John Spataro; Sheriff Dave Powers; Treasurer Christine Krzysiak; Commissioners Eric Henry, Christopher Soff and Francis Weiderspahn Jr.
