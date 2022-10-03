The green foliage of spring and summer is starting to give way to the brighter colors of fall — and Crawford County is ready to be part of the show during the next few weeks.
“The whole location of Crawford County is just so beautiful,” Victoria Soff, executive director of the Crawford County Convention and Visitors Bureau said.
The county’s combination of rolling hills and abundant trees makes for scenic locations all across the county, Soff said.
“We have fall foliage everywhere,” she said. “Really traveling any of the roadways — especially between the different towns that make us Crawford County — you’re going to see some beautiful fall foliage.”
The Convention and Visitors Bureau now has its own smart phone application, Visit Crawford, which allows a visitor to build an individualized itinerary with events, food stops and more, Soff said.
Pennsylvania has a longer and more varied fall foliage season than any other state, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.
Pennsylvania is where northern trees that flourish only on mountain tops farther south and southern trees that are at the northern limits of their range come together, according to DCNR’s website.
Northern tree species are gray and white birches, maple, mountain ash and quaking aspen, while southern tree species are black gum, black walnut, pignut hickory, flowering dogwood and others.
The DCNR also has started its weekly fall foliage report for 2022 on its website: dcnr.pa.gov. Once on the site, search “fall foliage” for the latest report.
The report for Sept. 29 to Oct. 5 shows Crawford County and the majority of other areas of Pennsylvania either just starting to change or reporting no change.
The narrative of the report said fall flowering plants, such as purple asters and bright goldenrods, are in full bloom in northwestern Pennsylvania. However, most of the trees still are green.
Color change is triggered in the fall due to the shortening of the length of daylight and temperature changes, which cause leaves to stop photosynthesis, their food-making process.
Photosynthesis generally involves the green pigment chlorophyll. When photosynthesis stops, the green color disappears, and other colors become visible.
Prime leaf color in Crawford County usually is between very late September and the first two weeks of October, according to Craig Flint, a meteorologist with WJET-TV in Erie.
“We need the warmer days and cooler nights to bring out the vibrant fall colors,” he said. “We need highs in the 60s during the day and lows in the 40s at night — and we haven’t had that just yet.”
The length of the fall leaf watching season also may be impacted by storms as rain and wind can shorten the season by knocking leaves off trees, Flint said.
