The hourly wages for some per diem, or daily, workers at the Crawford County Care Center have been given a temporary boost.
The Crawford County Salary Board on Wednesday voted to approve an increase in the hourly rates for per diem registered nurse managers, license practical nurses and certified nursing assistants at the Care Center, which is the county-owned nursing home in Saegertown.
The increases are effective retroactive to June 5 and will last for 120 days, ending Oct. 3.
The increases were approved in an effort to increase staffing at the nursing home with new increased federal staffing requirements starting next month, according to Eric Henry, chairman of the Crawford County Board of Commissioners.
Henry also chairs the Crawford County Salary Board which is comprised of the three county commissioners and the county treasurer.
However, the county still hopes to sell the Care Center. In March, commissioners announced plans to move toward a sale of the 157-bed facility, citing its projected total deficit of $5.5 million by the end of 2024.
“We still are moving toward selling the care center,” Henry said.
“We are just having a struggle finding second-shift anything — nurses, nurse’s aides,” he said. “We are at the point now with new federal changes in staffing requirements that are effective July 1, if we don’t do something we’ll have to get (employment) agency staffers which is more expensive.”
The county can pay for the temporary increase as the Care Center still has designated federal American Rescue Plan Act funds that can be used for the pay boosts, Henry said.
Per diem wage adjustments, effective June 5, are $36 per hour for registered nurse managers, up from $32; $25 per hour for first and third shift LPNs, and $27 per hour for second shift LPNs, all up from $22; and $20 per hour for certified nurse’s aides, up from $17.50.
The temporary adjustments end Oct. 3 with all per diem wages reverting back to previous levels.
