County commissioners are looking to reimburse the Crawford County Fair Board for revenue lost due to making this year's fair free to attend and waiving vendor fees.
At their meeting Wednesday, the commissioners announced the motion, which will be taken up for vote at their meeting next week. The fair board will receive an amount based off of the averages for the usual amount of revenue brought in by entry tickets and fees paid by vendors.
Commissioner Francis Weiderspahn said the commissioners and fair board both agreed to make this year's fair, which opens Saturday and runs through Aug. 28, free due to concerns over what attendance would look like with the COVID-19 pandemic still ongoing.
Based off estimates, the fair board will receive up to $186,000 for gate fees and up to $37,600 for vendor lease fees.
The commissioners intend to use pandemic stimulus money for the reimbursement under the revenue replacement stipulation from the third round of stimulus funds. Commissioner Chairman Eric Henry said the county was still checking the requirements for that use of stimulus funds to ensure it is allowable.
Sean P. Ray can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at sray@meadvilletribune.com.