Crawford County has approved hiring two part-time assistant public defenders, but vacancies remain.
At Wednesday’s Crawford County Salary Board meeting, members unanimously approved the hiring of attorneys Michael Muha of Hermitage and Tyler Lindquist of Erie.
Muha’s hiring was effective June 12 while Lindquist’s is effective Monday. Each will be paid an annual salary of $38,518.37 without benefits.
In addition, the salary board approved a $1,464 emergency increase in salary for J. Wes Rowden, the county’s full-time public defender, to $75,000 annually, effective May 22.
With the two hirings, the Crawford County Public Defender’s Office now has five attorneys — Rowden, at full time, and Emily Merski, Mario Medina, Muha and Lindquist, at part time.
However, the full-time positions of first assistant public defender and two other assistant public defenders are vacant as well as one part-time position.
In January 2022, Medina resigned as the first assistant public defender and move into a part-time position with the county. The full-time first assistant position has remained opened since then.
The two full-time assistants, Scott White and Christopher Klingman, resigned effective in May and this month, respectively. They have take assistant public defender positions with Venango County.
“We need assistant public defenders,” Commissioner Chris Soff said following the meeting. “We appreciate the two part-timers are remaining and we’ve now hired two more. And we’re trying to work with other attorneys on a contract basis to get coverage in the public defender’s office.
“It’s not restricted to Crawford County — Erie County is having trouble, Warren County is having trouble — every county is having trouble finding attorneys,” he continued.
The Crawford County District Attorney’s Office also has two full-time assistant DA positions that are vacant.
