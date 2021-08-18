Crawford County has spent around $1.8 million of a $5.5 million allotment to assist renters who are facing financial difficulties due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The program was launched in March after the county received the money from the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services, which had in turn received a lump sum from the federal government. The funds were distributed under the Emergency Rental Assistance Program created by the Consolidated Appropriations Act, which was one of the stimulus bills passed by Congress during the pandemic.
In Crawford County, the program is being administered by a partnership of the Center for Family Services (CFS) and Crawford County Human Services. Jason Nesbitt, executive director of CFS, said the program has assisted more than 420 households across the county and has spent about a third of the money so far.
However, demand for the program is much larger than the spending might seem. Nesbitt said CFS has significantly long waiting lists for the various forms of assistance under the program. For example, the utility assistance aspect has a waiting list of around 400 people alone.
"Our biggest barrier right now is the amount of time," he said. "We have a waiting list that's significant."
Interested participants can call CFS to see if they qualify for the program at (814) 337-8450, but completing an application requires an in-person visit. Nesbitt said people often miss their scheduled appointment times, backing up the waiting list even more.
The checks doled out through the program go to the landlord or those who own the rental property the applicant lives in, meaning CFS staff have to track down those owners, some of whom don't live in the state.
Further, the center tries to prioritize tenants who are facing imminent shutoffs or other deadline penalties as much as possible, requiring close consideration of every case that's brought before it.
All of this and more adds on the amount of time it takes to complete the process, constraining the staff and volunteers of CFS.
Nesbitt said the center is training two additional staff members to help with the workload, though he said the learning curve for managing the whole process is steep.
Despite the headaches, Nesbitt said he's proud of what the program has been able to accomplish in the county.
"To say CFS put out $1.8 million in four months, I think that's quite the testament to the staff who work here," he said.
When the program was initially launched through the state, Nesbitt said much it seemed to have been made up on the fly. However, he believes a lot of the kinks have been ironed out, and things have been running smoother since.
He was also thankful for the help the county has given CFS as it manages the program. Nesbitt said the county commissioners, Chief Financial Officer Stephanie Franz and the Human Services department have all been very helpful in answering questions or helping with matters as they come up.
As a way to help more residents take advantage of the program, CFS has established an office in Titusville which is open every Tuesday. The center also held satellite offices once a month in smaller towns, but those ended up not receiving much attention and have since been halted.
The Titusville office is set up at the Associated Charities' food pantry at 409 E. Central Ave.
As part of the allotment, the county was required to send in a report in August to the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services to in turn be sent to the federal government about how the money was being spent. The data may be used to redistribute funds to counties in a greater amount of need based on spending.
Gail Kelly, director of Crawford County Human Services, said the county's report has already been sent in. Based off demand and spending so far, the county predicted it would only not use $70,000 of the initial $5.5 million allotment.
Kelly believes that number is too small to warrant redistribution, and it's likely the whole $5.5 million will remain in county.
"Is that even worth anyone taking a look at and being concerned at?" Kelly asked. "Probably not."
A response from the state about whether money will be redistributed is not expected for a few months, however. Kelly said the state had until a December deadline to send in the information to the federal government.
As the program continues forward, Nesbitt asked the public for patience with CFS as it tries to meet the demand and work its wait through the wait lists.
