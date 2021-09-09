Crawford County Board of Commissioners has approved a new contract for commissary services at the county jail.
At their meeting Wednesday, commissioners unanimously ratified a new five-year contract with Keefe Commissary of St. Louis, Missouri, effective Oct. 1. The contract also has one two-year renewal clause.
The company will provide toiletries and snacks for sale to inmates at the Crawford County Correctional Facility in Saegertown.
Under terms of the contract, the county receives a 30 percent commission on the adjusted gross sale of the items. Keefe also will pay the county up to $10,000 a year for installation of computer hardware and software that will be provided by Keefe to handle the sales.