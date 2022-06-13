The Crawford County Fair Board is holding a fundraiser bingo to help support the Crawford County Fair Association.
The fair’s breakfast bingo is Saturday with early bird bingo at 8:30 a.m. and regular bingo games starting at 9. It will be held in Home Show Building 1 at the fairgrounds off Dickson Road in West Mead Township, east of Meadville.
Participants will have the opportunity to win door prizes, basket raffles, 50/50 chances and more. Other prizes include free tickets for Darci Lynne, the demolition derby, the truck and tractor Pull, rides, fair gate passes, Country Music Night VIP passes and more.
Proceeds go toward purchasing a fair cellphone application to help fairgoers stay up-to-date on events and locations during fair week, as well as supporting upgrades to fair facilities.
Bingo tickets are $30 for 10 regular games and do not include early bird bingo. Tickets may be purchased from the fair office at the fairgrounds Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Donations are still being accepted and can be included in the giveaway prizes to support the event.
• More information: Stop at the fair office or email ccfair@co.crawford.pa.us.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.