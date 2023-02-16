The Crawford County Fair Board is looking for someone to join the nine-member volunteer group.
Adam Raney, an at-large-member, announced his resignation last week, Dean Maynard, the board’s president, said Wednesday.
The fair’s officers meet in executive session today at 2 p.m. at the Crawford County Fair Office, third floor of the Crawford County Courthouse, 903 Diamond Park, Meadville, to discuss finding a replacement, Maynard added.
