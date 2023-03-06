Wednesday is the deadline to submit resumes and letters of interest for serving on the Crawford County Fair Board.
There are vacancies for two at-large seats on the nine-member volunteer group — one for a four-year term and one for a five-year term, according to Dean Mayard, board president. At-large seats are open to residents from anywhere in the county.
Resumes and letters may be submitted by email to ccfair@co.crawford.pa.us or may be dropped off at the Commissioners Office at the Crawford County Courthouse, 903 Diamond Park, Meadville.
