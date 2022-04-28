With about two weeks to go until the May 17 primary election, local election officials are reminding voters to be aware of unsolicited direct mailings of voter registration applications and/or mail-in ballot applications.
“Crawford County residents should be aware that these unsolicited mailings are not affiliated or endorsed in any way by the Crawford County Board of Elections or the Office of Election and Voter Services,” County Commissioner Christopher Soff said at Wednesday’s meeting of commissioners. Soff is chairman of the elections board.
The Crawford County Office of Election and Voter Services only mails voter registration applications and absentee or mail-in ballot applications to individuals who have requested them.
“Our job as election officials is to simply administer the rules and regulations that are set for us (by the Pennsylvania Department of State) to conduct elections,” Soff said.
People blaming the county and local election officials for the unsolicited mailings is misguided, according to Soff.
“Please remember that these mailings are political mail coming from a campaign, party, committee or special interest group,” he emphasized. “The mailings are not official election mail coming from an authorized election official.”
However, Soff added neither the board nor the office can prevent the mailings.
The county is aware of three political advocacy groups — the Voter Participation Center, the Center for Voter Information, and the Voter Project — mailing unsolicited voter registration applications and/or mail-in ballot applications to county voters.
“The organizations conducting these mailings, including any mailings that may contain incorrect information, bear complete responsibility for the mailings and the content contained within them,” Soff said.
Voters who want to be removed from a mailing list may find a code near the bottom of the letter with instructions on how to be removed, but some mailings do not offer the option, he pointed out.