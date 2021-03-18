Two members of the Crawford County Election Board marked St. Patrick's Day while holding drawings for ballot positions in the May 18 primary election.
County Commissioners Christopher Soff, who chairs the Election Board, and Francis Weiderspahn Jr., the vice chairman, were dressed in kilts in honor of the holiday. Commissioner Eric Henry told the Tribune he declined to wear a kilt because "I am of Swedish descent."
A few candidates were in attendance for Wednesday's drawings held at noon in the former Courtroom 1 in the Crawford County Courthouse in downtown Meadville. Those in attendance drew their own numbers to determine their ballot position when their respective races were called.
Drawings for ballot position, which took about 30 minutes to complete, were for races where more than one candidate for an office will appear on the ballot for either the Democrat or Republican parties.
Soff said all 68 precinct ballots for Crawford County now will be prepared and are subject to approval by the Pennsylvania Department of State.
The precinct ballots will include positions for statewide offices on the ballot — judges on Pennsylvania Supreme Court, Pennsylvania Superior Court and Commonwealth Court. However, those ballot positions are drawn by the Department of State.
Soff said he was hopeful the county's ballots would be approved by the state within 30 days.
"We already have about 3,500 requests for mail-in ballots," Soff said of the upcoming primary. Those ballots will be mailed out once the ballot is finalized and approved by the state, he said.
Countywide offices on the ballot this year are a judge for Crawford County Court of Common Pleas, treasurer and clerk of courts, but there only will be a race in the primary for clerk of courts.
Patricia Wetherbee, a Republican and the incumbent clerk of courts, is being challenged for the Republican nomination by Roan Hunter. No Democratic candidate filed for the position.
Francis Schultz, the current county district attorney, is the lone candidate for a 10-year term as judge and has cross-filed for both the Democratic and Republican nominations.
Christine Krzysiak, a Republican and the incumbent treasurer, is the sole candidate. No Democratic candidate filed for the position.
In the three magisterial district judge races in the county, only one candidate filed in each race and each also cross-filed for the Democratic and Republican nominations.
For the western Crawford County office based in Linesville, Adam Stallard is the lone candidate; for the eastern Crawford County office based in Titusville, Amy Nicols, is the lone candidate; and for the Meadville/West Mead Township office, Samuel Pendolino is the only candidate. Nicols and Pendolino are incumbents.
Ballot positions listed below are in their order of appearance on their respective party ballots.
Clerk of courts
Republican — Roan Hunter and Patricia Wetherbee.
In school board races, the ballot positions are:
Conneaut
Region 1 (vote for one)
Democrat — Ashlee N. Luke and Ryan Klink. Republican — Ashlee N. Luke, Ryan Klink and Lyle David Schaef.
Region 2 (vote for two)
Democrat — Chole A. Loose, Dorothy Luckock and Nicole Mead. Republican — Nicole Mead, John Burnham, Dorothy Luckock and Chole A. Loose.
Crawford Central (vote for four)
Democrat — Jan Feleppa, Holly Chatman, Elyse Palmer, Benjamin Bargar and Ryan Pickering. Republican — Elyse Palmer, Holly Chatman, Ryan Pickering, Jan Feleppa and Benjamin Bargar.
PENNCREST (vote for four)
Democrat — Theresa Jean Croll, Ronald Charles Kope, Robert H. Johnston Jr., Robert Gulick, Mathew A. Vogt and Brian Lynch.
Republican — Mathew A. Vogt, Robert H. Johnston Jr., Ronald Charles Kope, Robert Gulick, Brian Lynch, and Theresa Jean Croll.
Titusville (vote for four)
Democrat — Kevin J. O'Neill, Monica Chatham, James E. Come and Jeffrey R. Thomas. Republican — Monica A. Chatham, Kevin J. O’Neill, Jeffrey R. Thomas and James E. Come.
For Meadville City Council, ballot positions for mayor and two seats on council were drawn for the Democratic Party, while for Republicans, the drawing was only for only two seats on council as no Republican candidate filed nomination papers for mayor.
Mayor Democrat (vote for one) — Jaime Kinder and H. LeRoy Stearns. Council Democrat (vote for two) — Sean P. Donahue, Andrew W. Herbstritt, Gretchen Myers and John Harkless. Council Republican (vote for two) — James R. Roha and Nancy Mangilo Bittner.
For Titusville City Council, four seats are up for election — two four-year terms and two two-year terms, but only one Democratic candidate, Sara K. Jones, filed. Jones is seeking a Democratic nomination for a four-year term.
For Vernon Township supervisor, ballot positions only were drawn on the Republican side as no Democrats filed. There are two six-year term seats up for election with four Republicans vying for the two nominations. The Republican ballot order is Joseph J. Baiera, Chad J. Kaltenbaugh, Donald Maloney and David W. Stone.
Keith Gushard can be reached at 724-6370 or by email at kgushard@meadvilletribune.com.